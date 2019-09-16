news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA



Accra, Sept. 16, GNA - The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has commenced a maiden Women’s Leadership Development Programme (WLDP) to empower women in the security sector towards thoughtful leadership, career advancement and self fulfilment.

The maiden programme is fully sponsored by the German Government and offered in collaboration with the KAIPTC with a target of equipping 27 women in various positions in the security sector from September to December in two batches.

Major General Francis Ofori, the Comandante of the KAIPTC, said it is gratifying that the Federal Government of Germany has chosen the Centre to run the specially designed programme.

He said the goal of the WLDP was to empower women working in senior and mid-management positions in the security sector in West Africa in pursuit of dynamic and thoughtful leadership, career advancement and self fulfilment.

He said the modern-day leader ought to be prepared to anticipate, analyse and address complex challenges involving multiple stakeholders.

Maj Gen Ofori said navigating through the tension and ambiguity identified with the modern-day workplace demanded an adaptive mindset and solid leadership coupled with managerial skills and competencies.

He said the programme would assist participants to develop critical skills in self-leadership to adequately confront difficulties and take decisions across a wide range of contexts and circumstances, adding that, they would also have the opportunity to develop their technical management and adaptive leadership skills.

Mr Philipp Kauke, the Attaché of the Germany Embassy, said the programme was of high importance because peace and security in Africa are priorities for Germany, adding that, they could only be achieved with full participation of women.

He said it was no longer possible in the 21st century to discuss peace and security without the involvement of women because there was no sustainable development and peace without women.

Mr Kauke said it is the expectation that the programme would significantly add to the knowledge of participants and this would enable them to participate more effectively in their respective organisations.

Superintendent Andreas Mutschke, the Course Director, said the programme would be run on a pilot basis as it was under development at the Centre with a group of experts and that it was an initiative that was started in 2017.

He said the programme consisted of three courses with the first course running for one week in September followed by coaching via internet in October and November then the last session in December.

He said Germany has been with the KAIPTC since its inception in 2004 and was now focused on building capacity and concentrating on the promotion and development of females in the society.

GNA