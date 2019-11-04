news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says it would embark on a nation-wide strike action effective November 13, this year to demand the review and implementation of their salaries.

JUSAG noted that their current salary was implemented in the year 2017 and same was to be renewed bi-annually.

However, the Association said, in 2017, the Ministry of Finance sought to cancel the payment of their rent allowance but after several protests, the Judicial Council, government and the Association resolved the matter in 2018 and the reviewed salary was to be implemented this year.

A statement Signed by JUSAG President, Mr Alex Nartey, said this year, JUSAG wrote for salary negotiations in April(2019) and served a reminder on July 29.

On October 1 this year, JUSAG said the Judicial Council, “mandated to review our salaries and other salary related matters under the 1992 Constitution, set up a committee and considered the proposals of the Association.

“At the meeting, it was resolved that the decision of the meeting will be forwarded to the Presidency for approval and same captured in the national budget for the year 2020.”

JUSAG said its attention has been drawn to the fact that the Ministry of Finance has rather slated their salary review for the year 2020 and for implementation in the year 2021.

The Association said it vehemently disagrees with the position taken by government hence the industrial strike action.

JUSAG said following its National Executive Council meeting held on October 31, this year, the Association has resolved that all staff should put on red-arm bands and hoist red flag in the courts nationwide from November 5, this year.

The Association said “all staff of the Judicial Service shall embark on indefinite strike from November 13, 2019 until further notice and staff are entreated to observe the directive without fail.”

It further appealed to the Judicial Council and government to immediately address their legitimate issues to forefend the intended strike action.

GNA