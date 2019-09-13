news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Juaboso (W/N), Sept. 13, GNA - Mrs Martha Kwayie Manu, the District Chief Executive for Juaboso of the Western North Region, has cut the sod for construction works to begin on the broken down bridge at Eteso, a farming community in the District.

The bridge would replace the old wooden bridge that linked the Domenibo Junction community to Eteso.

Mrs Manu said the bridge had been one of the major projects on the District Assembly’s agenda for some time now and that the construction was expected to bring huge relief to the community, which had been experiencing floods anytime it rained.

"Farmers find it difficult to go to their farms, hospitals and market centres,"she added.

The sod cutting ceremony coincided with the DCE's visit to some selected schools to mark “My first day at school” in the District, where she interacted with both teachers and pupils.

She advised the pupils to take their lessons serious for them to get better grades in their Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Mrs Manu visited schools in Benchema, Nkatieso, Mafia, Eteso, Assempaneye, Dominebo and presented the pupils with stationery, soft drinks and biscuits.

GNA