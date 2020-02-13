news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Juaben (Ash), Feb 13, GNA - The Juaben Traditional Council has held a durbar at Juaben to honour the teachers and students of the Juaben Senior High School for emerging winners in the computer programming and coding competition held in Kumasi.

The Council presented an amount of GH¢10,000.00 to the school as an appreciation for their hard work in winning the competition.

The competition known as “Code Afrique”, was organised by the Cornell University in the United States of America in collaboration with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), as a coding boot camp, aimed at introducing, motivating and developing the interest of senior high school students in computer programming skills and computer science.

Fourteen senior high schools in the Ashanti region, including Opoku Ware, Prempeh College, St. Louis, Yaa Asantewaa, Serwaa Nyarko, T.I AMASS, Kumasi High School and Kumasi girls, participated in the competition.

Nana Otuo Serebuor II, paramount chief of the traditional council, who presented the amount, praised the staff and students for such an achievement, which brought glory and honour to the traditional area.

He said the award was to support the school management to device innovative ways to teach and help more students to take up science, mathematics, engineering and technology courses at higher levels of education.

Nana Otuo Serebuor, who is also the Chairman of the Council of State, said helping the youth to acquire knowledge in science, mathematics, engineering and technology was the surest way to transform society and improve on the socio-economic development of the people.

Mrs. Josephine Mensah Opuni-Boachie, Headmistress of the School thanked the traditional council for the gesture and pledged to work closely with all stakeholders to improve academic performance in the school.

GNA