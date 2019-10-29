news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Juaben (Ash), Oct 29, GNA - Mr. Kodjo Ansah-Sem, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Juaben Municipality has said, the Municipality has achieved remarkable development in the area through strategic collaborations with stakeholders in the area.

Carved just a year ago from the Ejisu-Juaben District, the MCE said the Municipality can now boast of development projects geared towards the provision of public amenities and other critical needs which would make life better and more comfortable for the people.

This has been through the conscious, innovative and strategic efforts of the Assembly together with stakeholders in the area, especially the traditional council, religious bodies, business entities, among others.

Mr. Ansah-Sem, addressing a the Municipality’s “Meet The Press” event held at Juaben, the capital, said these strategic developmental efforts have been evidenced in projects spanning across health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Education and the implementation of government’s flagship programmes, as well as pro-poor interventions.

Notable among these projects which received funds from the District Assembly’s Common Fund (DACF), the Assembly’s IGF and the National petroleum Authority include; the construction of a 16-seater Water Closet (WC) Toilet with 4-unit Urinal facility in the Abesim community.

The construction of 16-seater WC Toilet with 4-unit Urinal facility in the Achiase-Odumase and the construction of a mechanized borehole in the two communities respectively, are others.

The rest include the rehabilitation of the Urban Council building, evacuation of refuse sites, the construction of a 6-seater W/C with a 4-unit urinal facility at the Methodist School, all at Juaben, as well as the supply of a total of 500 dual and mono desks, to some selected schools in the Municipality.

He said an amount of GH¢97,749.00 from the Disability Fund was spent by the Municipal Assembly to procure vocational items, tools and equipment for 85 selected persons with disability within the Municipality in July this year.

Additionally, 665 persons from poor households within the Municipality, were benefiting from a total of GH¢202,578.00 under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme.

Touching on the Planting for Exports and Rural Development (PERD) and the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), the MCE said 295 and 601 registered farmers were benefiting from free seedlings of oil palm and cocoa respectively under the PERD.

A total of 454 male and 137 female farmers, were also benefiting from fertilizer and other inputs such as seed maize and seed rice under the PFJ.

Mr. Ansah-Sem mentioned some of the challenges confronting the Municipality as inadequate office space for the operations of the various local government departments and lack of residential accommodation for the local government staff and officials.

Other problems included, poor road networks to most of the rural communities within the Municipality, inadequate human resources and the delay and irregular release of the District Assembly Common Fund, among others.

The “Meet the Press” event is a forum that allows the MCE to meet with the people as well as the media to debrief and answer questions on project and programmes embarked on by the Municipal Assembly and how government flagship programmes and policies, have been rolled out by the Assembly.

GNA