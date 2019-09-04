news, story, article

By Elizabeth Ofosu, GNA



Accra, Sept. 4, GNA - The Journey with the Compass, a benevolent organization, operating in the country for the past 10 years, has through its philanthropic efforts touched the lives of many less privileged people in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Dominic Owuraku Appiah, the Executive Director, Journey with the Compass, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the idea was birthed during his senior high school education at the Presbyterian Secondary School (PRESEC) in Accra.

"I used to share my provisions with my schoolmates who had little or none. Then, it dawned on me to make it bigger and extend the kindness to other people outside the school."

I remember on my birthday, I visited the New Horizon Special School and spent the day with the children, he said.

"I wanted to commit to the course, so I formed an organisation, then friends who were inspired by what I was doing, joined me by also sharing the little they had with other less privileged friends."

The inspiration is that we are sharing what we have with others, no matter how little it is and we are touching and impacting the lives of people, through our philanthropic work, he said.

Mr Owuraku Appiah said the organisation chose the name Journey with the Compass, because "we believe in life, one cannot succeed without the help of God. We believe God is our compass and we journey with Him."

The organisation has made donations ranging from food items, clothing, books, writing materials and cash to institutions including the New Horizon Special School, Borstal Institute for Juveniles under the Ghana Prisons Service, Women's Refuge and Child Survival Africa, among others.

GNA