By Seth Danquah, GNA



Takoradi, September 10, GNA - Mr Peter Bismark Kwofie, President of the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), Ghana has appealed to journalists to analyse policies governments and Regional bodies put across to ensure that they do not militate against individual freedoms and innovation.



According to him, journalists should also analyze and question the status quo using the basic public policy and economic tools by identifying policy gaps that had the tendency to benefit cronies at the expense of taxpayers.

He pointed out, “It is the first responsibility of every citizen to question authority and as journalists with your role must do this without fear or political favour”.

Mr Kwofie made the call at a training workshop dubbed, African Journalists for Economic Opportunity Training (AJEOT)and attended by 25 journalists and young policy analysts drawn from five countries; Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, USA and Guinea.

The 2019 edition of the workshop took participants through issue and case-based advocacies and research on ways of achieving a prosperous free society, economics, public policy, governance and journalism.

Professor Brian Baugus, an economist from the United States commenting on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement hinted that the Free Trade Agreement would allow people more options in how to serve others and that trading partners would rely on each other and engage in cooperative action leading to better and more peaceful relations.

He noted that a number of market economics and public policy analysis were made over African government programmes that stifled innovation and prosperity, but the Agreement would allow mobility of resources to find their best use with a more diverse consumer choices, thereby increasing competition that drove production and efficiency.

The Vice-President of ILAPI, Mr Evans Badu Boampong who took participants through Media Censorship in Africa argued that information on government’s expenditure on loans and grants were censored, but same was not done with GDP.

He intimated that it was easy for the governments to obtain information about citizens, but difficult for taxpayers to do same and charged participants not to get tired of understanding the liberal ideologies within the realms of public policy.

