By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA



Wa, Aug. 9, GNA – Journalists have been called to strive to protect abused children during their reportage in order to avoid worsening their plight.

Mr Kombian William Somtuaka, Public Relations Officer for Planned Livelihood for Economic Development and Global Equity (PLEDGE Ghana), said the power and extent of the media demands that journalists to be cautious about how they report on issues concerning children.

Mr Somtuaka said this during a one-day workshop on ‘Child Labour, Victim care and Protection’ held for selected journalists and staff of the Information Services Department as well as representatives from some communities in the Upper West Region.

The PLEDGE Ghana PRO also appealed to community members to furnish journalists with information about child labour, child abuse and child care in order to help them bring these issues to the attention of duty bearers.

Such collaboration, he said, could reduce these incidence to the minimum so that all children could have safe environment to grow to become responsible adults.

Mr Prosper Bayuo, Head of Child Protection at the Upper West Regional Department of Social Welfare, said due to the lack of ideal child protection centres in the region, the department was relying on foster parents to take care of children without homes.

He said the department was very keen on ensuring that all children live and grow with families so that they could experience family love and care.

The purpose of the training was to equip participants with relevant information, knowledge and skills on child labour issues particularly victim care and protection.

It was also a platform for participants to share experiences and thoughts on issues of child labour, child protection and the various roles they could play to enhance child welfare in the region.

