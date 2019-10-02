news, story, article

By Bright Ofori Asiamah / Eshun Kaku Famiyeh, GNA

Takoradi, Oct. 2 GNA - Mr. Fiifi Buckman, a Barrister, has urged journalists in the Western Region to maintain standards and work assiduously to project the image of the region.

He also tasked the regional GJA executives to come together and speak with one voice to take the region to its rightful place.

Mr. Buckman, who said this at the launch of the Western Region GJA awards in Takoradi, urged journalists to help rebrand the region through their journalistic works to promote the region.

The regional awards is slated for October 26 to honour journalists who have distinguished themselves and acknowledge veteran journalists who have contributed to the development of journalism in the region.

Mr Buckman asked journalists in the region to be self-motivated to carve a niche for themselves and build an empire in the Western Region.

Mr Buckman made a personal donation of 1000 towards the awards.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, stated that, it was time for the indigenous businesses in the Western Region to establish their headquarters in the region to help it develop.

The Regional Minister, inaugurated the five-member vetting committee, chaired by Mr. Moses Maclean Abnory, the Registrar of Takoradi Technical University.

Mr. Abnory said the committee would do everything possible to maintain sanity in the vetting process to make sure that the awards were given to the best deserving journalists.

The Ghana Gas Company donated GH¢30,000 and Ghana Manganese Company also donated laptops and tablets towards the event.

Mr. Moses Dotsey Aklorbortu, the Regional GJA Chairman, said, the programme was long overdue due to the difficulties in seeking for sponsorships to put the award scheme together, but expressed joy that at last all was set for the commencement of the ceremony.

Mr. Aklorbortu said categories one would cover education and health, category two would be on oil and gas reporting, responsible mining, small scale and illegal mining.

Category three would be on Rural reporting, environmental, Political, general news reporting and court reporting, category four would cover the best female journalist, five going for the best male journalist, while the sixth category would be on the best programme content for radio, best rural community radio, best morning show, best health programme, best sports programme and best education programme.

