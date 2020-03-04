news, story, article

Accra, March 4, GNA - Journalists have been encouraged to specialise in their respective fields of work, for more accurate reportage as a well-equipped and informed media, was crucial to the progress of the country.

Dr. Albert Gemegah, Dean, School of Graduate Studies, Wisconsin University, who made the remark noted that it was only right to ensure that journalists were well equipped to inform the public.

He stated this at a reception to welcome the first batch of students to undertake courses in the universities under the newly introduced Master of Arts Degree in International Relations, and Master of Science Degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Dr Gemegah said his attention was drawn to journalists because the current age was characterised by journalists indulging in a wide range of discussions with the basic aim to educate the public.

Professor Obeng Mireku, Vice Chancellor of the University, assured the students who were eleven in number that the university had put in adequate resources to ensure their success.

He said all they needed to do was put in their best to succeed at the end of their respective courses; "We seek to produce graduates who go out into the world and shine".

Prof Mireku said the introduction of the new courses was based on the fact that the University sought to make up for the lack of actual academic sources of knowledge on the courses.

Wisconsin University commenced 20 years ago with nine students, and now hosts over 4,000 students.

