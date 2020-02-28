news, story, article

Ntankoful (W/R) Feb. 28, GNA - The "Jossy’s Mind Alive Girls Foundation" an NGO based in Takoradi, has marked its first anniversary with an exhibition of beads artifacts and beads wear.

It is the vision of the foundation to improve the lot of women in the society.

Ms Joyceline Stephens, Founder and President of the Foundation, said as part of the celebration, the organization would provide young girls with the opportunity to learn a useful skill.

She said her past experience has encouraged her to bring young girls together to equip and empower them to stay above the challenges they encounter.

The bead-weaving - funfair which was held at the Ntantoful M/A Junior High School enabled many of the students to participate in the skills training to acquire knowledge in beadsmaking.

The beneficiaries were trained on how to use beads to make necklaces, slippers, key holders, bridal fans and fascinators.

Ms Stephens said the organization would continue to help the needy in the society and called on young girls to endeavour to avail themselves for such training.

Some of the beneficiary students expressed gratitude for the opportunity given them to learn a vocation.

