By P.K.Yankey, GNA



Half-Assini (W/R), October 29, GNA - Mr. Paul Essien, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, has presented seventeen sewing machines to newly graduated seamstresses in his constituency.

The donation forms part of the MP's social policy to assist women operate on their own to become self-sufficient and economically independent to prevent them from indulging in anti-social vices.

The graduation ceremony, which comes after a three-year intensive training, was organised by the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) at Half Assini in the Western Region.

Making the presentation to the graduands, Mr. Essien who doubles as a Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Culture, commended the graduands for denying themselves throughout the period of their training to achieve their aim.

He also applauded the trainers for devoting their time to train the women to be successful in the future.

The MP, charged the beneficiaries to be obedient and respect their clients so that they could get more customers to make ends meet and lead responsible lives.

He also urged them to put the machines into good use and practically apply what they have learnt to make their parents, trainers and themselves proud.

The MP said his outfit was working out some supporting packages to assist those who wanted to venture into apprenticeship such as hairdressing, tailoring among others to make them economically independent, adding, "I'm burnt on seeing these supports given to my constituents", he said.

"I'm ever ready to support those currently interested to start apprenticeship and cannot pay their acceptance fees", he pledged.

Mr. Essien pleaded with the people in his constituency to rally behind President Akufo-Addo and himself to develop the Jomoro Constituency and Ghana at large.

He highlighted some of the developmental projects he had embarked upon as; construction of four bungalows for Circuit Supervisors, construction of ultra-modern football pitch for Half Assini, construction of facilities for some Communities, provision of potable water plants for some communities.

The others are the construction of school buildings, organisation of free extra classes for Free SHS students, distribution of 24,000 exercise books to SHS students, assisting some students at the tertiary level, construction of CHPS compounds for some Communities, among others.

The Minister called on his constituents to live in peace and harmony to pave the way for rapid socio-economic development of the area.

The graduands used the opportunity to thank the MP for the kind gesture and promised to use the sewing machines to achieve the intended purposes. They also promised to train others to become responsible in future.

