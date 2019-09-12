news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra, Sept 12, GNA - The Military and the Police, in the early hours of Thursday, conducted a swoop at the Buduburam Refugee settlement in the Gomoa East District in the Central Region to weed out criminals residing within the settlement and its surrounding vicinity.

The operation, which begun at 02:00 hours saw the security personnel going from door to door to flush out some suspicious persons at the camp.

Rev Eddie Devine Hennings, President of the Association of Liberian Community in Ghana said, the swoop was a good exercise, adding that, criminals sought refuge at the camp after committing crimes.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Rev Hennings said these criminals mingled with the refugees and commit crimes, creating the impression that the camp was harbouring criminals.

Rev Hennings said the Liberian refugees residing at the camp were just a hand full and law abiding, and that the exercise would not harm or affect them, assuring residents that the Refugees among those arrested would be released after the screening.

He however said, the refugees were panicked because of the weapons being wielded by the military personnel, which reminded them of their war experiences.

Rev Hennings urged the Liberian refugees to be calm and that the authorities were only doing their job.

Mr Arnold Obidieh Obimpeh, Camp Manager at the Liberian Refugee Settlement said there was no cause for alarm as the exercise was a normal routine by the Military and Police and urged the refugees not to panic.

He said the non-refugees outnumbered the refugees at the camp and this had been a challenge for the camp management.

Mr Obimpeh said, since the refugees had legal documents to back their status, and are not criminals, there was no need to be alarmed, as the exercise was meant to fish out criminals.

Mr Anthony Lee, who resident of Area A, within the camp, where the exercise was mostly carried out said some of them were wrongfully beaten by the Police officers, adding that, some of them were sleeping when the officers knocked on their doors, which scared them because they could not tell whether it was the police or armed robbers.

Mr Lee said, he is an integrated refugee who sought refuge in Ghana due to the security and peace in the country, but was traumatised by the operation.

He pleaded with the Ghana Refugee Board and the UNHCR to take action to secure their lives, as such exercises could lead to brutalities on innocent people.

The swoop affected all residents at the settlement and its surroundings, made up of not only Liberians but also Ghanaians, Nigerians and other nationals.

GNA