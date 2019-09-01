news, story, article

By Anthony Amoah, GNA



Mafi-Kumase (V/R), Sept. 1, GNA - Mr Richard Baku, the partnership facilitator of Tongu Cluster of Projects for Compassion International (Ghana), has called on all stakeholders to support government in its efforts at improving the perceptions of the youth as we proceed with our development efforts.

Speaking at a recent youth forum, Mr Baku said that several factors contribute to the indulgence of young people in deviant attitudes and there is the need for non-state bodies to partner government in its efforts to tackle the challenge.

Mr Yaw Semorde, the Volta Regional Director of National Youth Authority, urged the youth to invest their time and energies in productive activities.

“There is no gain in being truant, disrespectful and alcoholic. Your life improves and the future is better secured as you study hard, obey others, and invest your time and energy in useful activities”, he said.

The Tongu Cluster of Projects of Compassion International (Ghana), a non-governmental organisation with a staff of 274.

It collaborates with 14 local churches to support 4, 102 needy children from 14 communities within the South Tongu, Central Tongu and North Tongu districts.

Communities involved include Vome, Mafi Dove, Mafi Devime, Volo, New Bakpa, Sogakope, Mafi Adidome, Mafi Asiekpe, Mafi Gidikpo, Kpoviadzi, Mafi Kumase, Mafi Anfoe, Mafi Zongo and Afiadenyigba.

GNA