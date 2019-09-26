news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Ejisu (Ash), Sept. 26, GNA - The government has justified its investment in pro-youth policies, arguing that the motive was to create as many job opportunities as possible for Ghana's key workforce.

Mr. Akwasi Awuah Ababio, Director in-charge of Diasporan Affairs at the Office of the President, said that was the way to go to ensure sustainable growth since the youth played diverse critical roles in the nation's development processes.

He cited the creative arts and cultural industry, which in recent times had caught the attention of most governments worldwide due to the inherent potentials in that sector, to create wealth among the youth.

"Many countries are taking advantage of the job opportunities along the industry's value chain to improve the living conditions of their youth," Mr. Awuah Ababio, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Ejisu.

This was on the sideline of a multi-cultural dance festival, organized by the Yaa Asantewaa Memorial Foundation, a non-governmental organization.

The event, attended by Africans in the Diaspora, saw various cultural troupes, including those from neighbouring West African countries, displaying rich traditional performances.

It was designed to promote the exquisite creative arts heritage of the African in the global arena.

Mr. Awuah Ababio lauded the Foundation for its mission to revive the spirit of Africanism, saying that, such consciousness was vital for keeping the identity of the continent.

Mr. Kwame Omane Kwarteng, President of the Foundation, said the programme was planned to coincide with Ghana's declaration of the 'Year of Return'.

"We are happy to showcase to our brethren from abroad the cultural heritage of the people," he noted, saying the Foundation stood for advancing the cause of the African.

