By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Ankaful, Jan. 20, GNA - Georgina Antwi, a fifteen-year-old girl of Ankaful basic school near Cape Coast has been allegedly murdered in cold blood by some suspected “Sakawa” boys living in that community.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Mintah, the father of the deceased, the gruesome murder of the young girl occurred last Friday, January 17, whilst the victim was on her way to school from Akotokyir to Ankaful on a bush path, when she was whisked away and later murdered.

Her lifeless body was found in the early hours of Saturday by some residents of Ankaful and then alerted the Police.

The body of the deceased had been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital awaiting autopsy and preservation.

Police investigations later led to the arrest of two young men suspected to have allegedly masterminded the killing to assist with investigations.

They are reported to have mentioned a third person who is currently on the run of which the police are seeking the support of the public to apprehend him.

Mr. Mintah described his daughter as obedient, intelligent and respectable who did not joke with her education and called on the police to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime were brought to book.

The Chief of Ankaful, Nana Abura Sankoma, in an interview with the media was alarmed at the recent increase in crime in the community.

He however said that the traditional authorities together with the security agencies were working to rid the area of social miscreants terrorizing innocent people in the area.

Meanwhile the Police have intensified their investigations, a police source told the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast.

