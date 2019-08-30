news, story, article

Yokohama, Aug. 30, GNA - Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Ghana to establish an office in Ghana by March 2020.



The agreement was signed on Thursday in Yokohama, Japan, on the sidelines of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

JETRO is the Japanese institution charged with consolidating Japan's export and investment promotion.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JETRO, Mr. Nobuhiko Sasaki, stated at the signing ceremony that, the establishment of the office “will surely lead to the furtherance of the promotion of Japanese businesses in Ghana”.

He was confident that, with the establishment of the office, “more than we have before, we will be able to continue to build on the number of Japanese businesses operating in Ghana, ”adding that, “we would like to launch the office sometime in March next year.”

Ghana plays host to the largest number of Japanese businesses in West Africa. The agreement is expected to drive more Japanese investments into Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo, who witnessed the signing of the agreement, was delighted with the development.

“We are very interested in deepening economic relations between Ghana and Japan, and to that extent, we have spent the last two years trying to improve the fundamentals of the Ghanaian economy, so that we will be in a better position to attract investments and interests from Japanese companies,” he said.

The President said Ghana’s macro-economic indices “are in a better position than they were 2 years ago when I took over. I think that, right now, things are looking very positive for the future of Ghana’s economy.

"To have an organization like yours coming to Accra, and opening up the possibility of wide access to Japanese business, is very encouraging.”

President Akufo-Addo lauded the support JETRO had extended to owners of shea nut businesses in Northern Ghana.

“They have also received the benefit of packaging advice, and it is an aspect of business in Ghana that we are very keen on encouraging.

"We have great expectations that the establishment of the office in Ghana is going to give us more and more access to Japanese support,” he added.

The President also praised JETRO for the support it gave to Ghanaian businesses, which enabled them to participate in the trade fair in Japan last March.

“We had a fairly broad range of Ghanaian products here on the show. All of this means that we are looking forward to the collaboration, and seeing the opening of this office is a sign also that Japan is looking forward to greater and greater involvement in our country,” he stated.

GNA