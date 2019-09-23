news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Sept. 23, GNA- Jekora Ventures Limited, a waste management company at the weekend partnered the Adabraka Assembly of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CAC) to clean-up the Adabraka market and its environs.

The clean-up exercise was part of activities outlined for the Church’s youth week celebration, which was on the theme: “Youth in Stewardship”.

Mr Governor Kwame Asare, the Youth President of Adabraka CAC said the group’s attention was drawn to the fact that most often, Christians were only focused on affecting the Christendom instead of impacting the community in general through activities such as clean-up and evangelism.

He said the Youth of the Church decided to integrate the exercise into this year’s annual Youth Week celebration to enable them fulfil their mandate of supporting the community to get rid of filth through cleaning.

Mr Asare said while the clean-up exercise was going on, the Youth also shared the love of Christ with the community members and passers-by through evangelism.

He said the Youth leadership contacted Jekora Ventures, which agreed to support the group with all the needed logistics and some staff for the day’s activity.

He urged all Christians especially youth groups to continuously find ways of impacting their host communities through exercises such as clean-up and evangelism among others.

Mr Edward Kwasi Awuye, the Special Operations Manager for Jekora Ventures said the company was passionate about partnership since it was concerned about the cleanliness of society.

He said the company provided all the needed logistics such as the brooms, ‘borla taxis’, and rakes among others for the success of the exercise.

He said the group was able to cover a large area of the Adabraka market and that the market women appreciated the work they did.

Mr Awuye urged the citizenry to desist from dumping waste inside gutters because when it rained, it got flooded as the solid wastes tended to block the passage ways for the rains.

He urged citizens to help the waste management system in Ghana by separating waste for easy recycling towards reducing the volume of waste sent to the landfill sites.

GNA