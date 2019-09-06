news, story, article

Kumasi, Sept. 6, GNA - The 2019 Kumasi Convention ‘I’ of Jehovah’s Witnesses has taken off at Asokore-Mampong in the Ashanti Region, with a call on Ghanaians to demonstrate love to one another at all times to help promote and sustain peace in the country.

“Love can help people surmount obstacles such as enmity, hatred, troubled upbringing, poverty and misunderstanding,” Mr. Kwaku Afrifa, a Witness, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sideline of the Convention.

“We need love to promote unity and peaceful co-existence,” he noted, saying this was critical as the world was going through troubled times.

The programme, which ends on November 17, this year, is being held under the theme: “Love Never Fails”, is expected to bring together thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

It would examine how Bible principles can help mankind in practical ways, illustrating the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse backgrounds.

Topics being discussed range from wealth, status and fame, human wisdom to strength and beauty.

Others include the human body, plants, animals, the heavens and earth, baptism and contemporary issues relating to mankind’s development.

Dr Kwame Antwi Oduro, a local representative for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said they were happy to accommodate the influx of visitors to share the word of Jehovah with.

