By Edna A Quansah/ Stephen Appiah, GNA

Accra, Feb. 29, GNA - The Japanese Government has supported four organsiations with a sum of $ 297,161 under the Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGHSP) to undertake some developmental projects in four regions across the country.

The beneficiaries were Centre for Integrated and Development (CIED) from Volta Region, Orthopedic Training Centre a non-profit organisation from Eastern Region, Sekyere East District Health Directorate from the Ashanti Region and Shai-Osudoku District Assemblies from the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking at the GGHSP signing ceremony with the beneficiary partners in Accra, His Excellency Tsutomu Himeno, Japanese Ambassador to Ghana said, human security was contrast to national security and it was very important to the well-being of every country, hence, it was the reason why they supported the organizations in Ghana.

He said, they were pleased to support the organizations because of their commitment to their local assemblies and also the good relationship between Ghana and Japan were considered in the support.

The Ambassador urged the beneficiary partners to make good use of the supported projects for the development of their communities.

The GGHSP was a Japanese grant scheme aimed at meeting the diversified needs of developing countries

Mr. Anthony Kwame Aduana, the Executive Director of CIED, a beneficiary organisation who received $ 77, 579 for the development of water supply facility at Bakpa and Mafi Traditional Areas said, the project would benefit 2,153 people around nine communities.

He said, the project would provide a sustainable source of drinking water for all the nine communities and would help address the water and sanitation related problems in the communities.

“We would like to reiterate the common partnership, agreement and relationship established with the Embassy are consolidated and no turning back.

The Communities, apart from the need for potable water, find it difficult in accessing other important amenities like good roads, clinic in the Central Tongu District”, he said.

The Executive Director said, they would go into serious action with their partners to ensure early completion within ten months.

Mr. Justice Ofori Amoah, the District Director of Health in Sekyere East District, another beneficiary organisation who received $ 90,866 for the construction of Health Centre at Nkwankwanua said, the project would help improve supervised deliveries and provide access to hygienic environment for health services.

He assured the embassy that the project would be put under good condition through good maintenance and for a good use.

Mr Amoah, however, commended the Embassy for their continued support to the country and also choosing the Sekyere East District to embark on such an important project.

The Orthopedic Training Centre (OTC) also received $ 39,279 for the project of Procurement of Trekking Van for orthopedic Training Centre, which would contribute significantly in sustaining the OTCs outreach services.

Shai-Osudoku District, also received $ 89,430 for the construction of school Block at Ayenya D/A Basic School.

