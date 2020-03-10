news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Beposo (W/R) March 10, GNA - The remains of Mr Joseph Yaw Owusu Kwarteng, former Staff of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) was laid to rest at the week-end at Beposo, his home town in the Western Region.

He died at the age of 79.

Mr Kwarteng joined the GNA in 1977 and started his journalism career at Akim-Oda and was later posted to Asamankese.

Mr Kwarteng, alias Mr Bloo, due to his commitment and hard work to duty, rose through the ranks and was later promoted to Editor and posted to Winneba as the substantive District Editor.

The former Editor whose coffin was shaped in a form of a big pen, retired from the service in 2004.

After his retirement, he continued to render services to the Agency as a stringer till he met his untimely death on December, 31, 2019 after a short illness.

The G.N.A has lost a dedicated writer and will forever remember him for his dedicated and selfless services.

GNA