news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Sept 3, GNA - The Israeli Embassy, in collaboration with Stratcomm Africa, has held the Israeli Green Innovation awards competition as part of the 7th Ghana Garden and Flower show to assess the presentations of its nine nominees.

The Award is a new scheme introduced at this year’s Flower Show to honour individuals and organisations that came up with innovative ideas related to the growth of the floriculture industry in Ghana.

The nine nominees were shortlisted after a rigorous selection process to contest for the top most award package, which included; a trip to Israel to be trained in the floriculture industry.

This year’s flower show was anchored on the theme: “Be the Change”.

The Jury for the competition was made up of a panel of seven experienced persons in diverse fields in the floriculture industry, among which are Mona Asem, Arafua Aning, Felix Baidoo, Madam Shini Cooper- Zubida, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, and Emmanuel Ansah-Amprofi.

Madam Shini Cooper- Zubida, in her remarks, said that Israel prided itself as a Nation of innovation that helped to stimulate innovation wherever it found itself.

Israel is also acknowledged for its advancement in the area of Agriculture, which includes floriculture.

She said the Embassy in Ghana was equally committed to contribute to the realisation of Ghana’s development agenda and initiatives such as “Planting for foods and Jobs”.

The Ambassador noted that the introduction of the awards was to help stimulate participation in the Ghana floriculture industry particularly the youth.

“The scheme will therefore be used to encourage Ghanaians to come up with innovations that contribute to the growth of this industry in the Country,” she said.

She commended Stratcomm Africa for their contribution to the Growth of the industry in Ghana.

Madam Esther Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, in her opening remarks said; “we are gathered here to see unusual things, as she pointed to a garden captioned “Unusual Garden.”

She said innovation was something unusual and the scheme would challenge competitors to research, think and come up with ideas that were unique and beneficial to the Agricultural, especially the floricultural industry in Ghana.

She said Ghana was filled with many good things, but most of the citizenry looked unto far lands in search of greener pastures, when the grass was greener here even though it appeared greener on the other side.

She expressed her joy that the participants were hopeful for the future as the younger generation was the future of every Nation.

Mr Emmanuel Ansah-Amprofi a member of the Jury and a farmer said the presentations were good and impressive even though most of the innovations were borrowed and participants did a good job to tailor it to suit the needs of the Ghanaian Industry.

He advised them to continue with their research, learn to bring in more innovation to salvage the nation from plastics, air pollution and post-harvest losses.

The nine contestants for the first ever Isreali Green Innovation Awards were Prince Kwame Agbata, Cornelius Nyonator, Prince Pius Nutsugah, Gifty Mintaa Quarshie.

Others included; Arnold Anokye Amoateng, Gifty Adwoa Stephens, Atuyere Isaac Seidu, David Opoku- Ababio and Jonathan Kofi Dugbartey.

GNA