By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Mar 06, GNA – The Israel Ghana Friendship Association, the official umbrella body of all the various groups and associations in Ghana, has been inaugurated in Accra.

The pro-Israel group is a non-partisan independent association seeking to consolidate all efforts of various smaller pro-Israel groups in Ghana.

The objective of the Association is to promote the culture, intents, true identity and prosperity of Israel and solidify the Israel Ghana friendship.

Mrs Shani Cooper, the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ghana, said the Association was a symbol for the spiritual connection between the people of Israel and the people of Ghana.

The Ambassador said relations between Israel and Ghana were good not only because of the assistance that Israel gave Ghana in early days such as the building the air force and infrastructure but the training thousands of Ghanaians have received in Israel in the areas of agriculture, energy, health and education over the years.

“The relations are good because of the spiritual connection between the people of Israel and the people of Ghana. Israel is the only country in the world which had a land passage to Africa,” Mrs Cooper added.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Patron of the Israel Ghana Friendship Association, said the formation of the association was long overdue, however, history had been made with the Association’s inauguration on the eve of Ghana’s 63rd independence anniversary.

He said on the political scene, Ghana was the first country in sub-Sahara Africa to recognise Israel as a nation in 1958, and to establish diplomatic relations with her, saying, Ghana and Israel maintained mutual ties since Israel’s creation, until 1973 when diplomatic relations between the two countries went sour.

The Archbishop said for 40 years, Israel and Ghana maintained only basic ties, through Nigeria; adding that the relationship was re-established in 1994, but it was not until September 2011 that full diplomatic relations were renewed.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams, who is also the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) Ministry, said in terms of partnership, the two nations had enjoyed mutual benefits, with Ghana mostly at the receiving end.

On the religious front, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said Ghana, being a highly Christian populated country, had found deep spiritual relationship with Israel through mutual faith in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that one cannot separate Christianity from its Jewish roots, therefore, we equally share in the Jewish history and aspirations,” he stated.

“…Any association that seeks to build relationship with Israel, should not just be welcomed, but encouraged and supported. That is why we seek to rally together all dispensational believers, friends of Israel, and supporters of the cause of Israel for the purpose of identifying with the nation.”

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned International Evangelist and the Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, said the Association shall participant in the Israeli Embassy events and programmes, as well as celebrate together with Israel the feast of the Lord.

He urged all members of the Association to get themselves informed on Israel; so that they could make their case known.

Dr Joyce Aryee, Founder and Executive Director, Salt and Light Ministries, said God had set aside some people who would stand with Israel, stating that "we are proud to be members of the Israel Ghana Friendship Association".





Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, Apostle General, Royalhouse Chapel International, said God would bless people who stand with Israel and pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

