By Samuel Dodoo, GNA



Accra, Oct. 07, GNA - The Government of Israel has renewed its technical co-operation with Ghana, focusing on recycling water bodies destroyed through illegal mining activities to improve the living conditions of people in the catchment areas.



Madam Shani Cooper Kapt, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, made this known to the Ghana News Agency when she paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, in Accra.

She expressed optimism that the recycling would impact positively on the lives of the people to ensure good health for enhanced economic activities.

Madam Kapt commended Ghana for her shared commitment in various sectors such as Agriculture, Education and Trade adding that the country had been an exemplary case of development.

“We hope to increase support so that we can share in the social and economic success story of each country,” she said.

The Israeli Ambassador took the opportunity to officially invite the Sanitation Minister to the German-Israel Exhibition to be held in Ghana in November, this year.

Mrs Dapaah, on her part, said Ghana would continue to work with Israel to strengthen the existing relationship, especially through the application of best practices in community mining.

She cited Israeli officials working in Offinso in the Ashanti Region, who had helped to deepen relations with Ghanaians by making the beneficiary communities a part of the development agenda.

