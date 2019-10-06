news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA



Accra, Oct. 6, GNA - The Government of Israel has renewed its technical co-operation with Ghana with a focus on recycling water bodies destroyed by the illegal activities of the people in the rural areas.

Madam Shani Cooper-Zubiba, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, made this known to the Ghana News Agency, when she paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, in Accra.

She expressed optimism that the recycling of water bodies would impact positively on the lives of the people and expressed her gratitude to Ghana for shared commitment in various sectors, including agriculture, education and trade.

She said Ghana has been exemplary case and we hope to increase the level support so that we can share in the social and economic success story of each country.

The Israeli Ambassador took the opportunity to officially invite the Sanitation Minister for the Germany-Israel Exhibition to be held in November this year.

Mrs Dapaah said Ghana would continue to work with Israel to further strengthen the existing relations between the two countries and sustain the vision of Ghana Beyond Aid.

She cited Israeli officials working in Offinso in the Ashanti Region, who through their development agency, have helped to deepen relations.

