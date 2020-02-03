news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Feb. 03, GNA – The National Identification Authority (NIA) has gazetted all registration centres and would not be able to create new ones.

It therefore urged students to take advantage of centres near their schools to register.

Mrs Manacia Asamoah, Regional Director of the Information Service Department (ISD), who disclosed this in Cape Coast in the Central Region at the weekend, urged school heads to grant students within the registration areas permission to go and register.

She said the ISD has embarked on a massive public education campaign to educate citizens on the requirements and importance of the Ghana Card registration exercise.

The exercise, which began on Monday, January 27 and ends on Tuesday, February 18, seeks to register all citizens in the Region.

It is being done concurrently in Western and Western North Regions.

Mrs Asamoah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the sensitization campaign was to educate citizens on the relevant materials needed for the registration and also whip up their interest to go out to register for the card.

She said staff of the Department had since the start of the exercise been using focus group and radio discussions as the new strategy to reach out to citizens.

Some mobile cinema vans were also engaged in street announcements to encourage people to come out in their numbers to register.

Mrs Asamoah explained that the exercise was open to Ghanaians aged 15 years and above.

Qualified citizens must possess valid passport or birth certificate or oath of identity and evidence of acquired citizenship in addition to the mandatory requirements of Ghana Post Digital Address.

However, she stressed that those who did not have the mandatory documents, needed a relative or two community members issued with the Ghana Card, or serving or retired public or civil servants, a clergyman amongst others to witness for them to be registered.

She entreated all Ghanaian citizens to take advantage of the exercise and register for the Ghana Card.

GNA