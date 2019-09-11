news, story, article

Accra, Sept 11, GNA - The Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR) has fixed Friday, October 25, 2019 for the election of new Executive Committee members for 2020/2021 tenure.



Nominations for the various positions: President, Vice President, Honorary Secretary, Deputy Honorary Secretary and Treasurer has opened on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1700 hours and would be closed on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1700 hours.

A statement signed by Mr. Kenneth Ashigbey, the chairman of the IPR Electoral Committee, explained that in accordance with the IPR constitution and by-laws, only members in good standing could participate in the elections.

“Members desiring to offer themselves for election to any of the above mentioned positions are advised to call at the secretariat to collect nomination forms or request nomination forms via email and candidates must be Accredited Members in good standing and only members in good standing (Accredited and Associates) qualify to propose and second the nomination of a candidate,” he added.

It said those who would be elected at the elections, which would take place as part of the Institute’s annual summit and AGM to be held at Aqua Safari in Ada, would take over from the Elaine Sam, APR led team.

GNA