Accra, Nov 05, GNA - The Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana on Monday announced the passing of Mr Joseph Emmanuel Allotey-Pappoe, affectionately called JEAP by associates in the Ghanaian/African Public Relations fraternity.



A statement signed by Mr Charles Adjei Tetteh, Executive Secretary, IPR, Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said JEAP who was one of the trail blazers of PR practice in Ghana, passed on Tuesday 29 October in Accra after a short period of illness.

"As a former President of IPR Ghana, JEAP was instrumental in setting up the structures of the Institute and played a leading role in the training and development of PR professionals in the country," the statement said.

"Aside from his immeasurable contributions to the setting up of the public affairs unit of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the late Mr Allotey-Pappoe was a well-respected academic.

“Indeed he was the pioneer Public Relations (PR) lecturer when the Graduate Department of Communication and Media Studies, University of Education, Winneba (UEW) was newly established."

The late Mr Allotey-Pappoe also had teaching stints at the University of Ghana’s School of Communications Studies as well as the Ghana Institute of Journalism, where once again he was at the forefront of teaching PR when the graduate school was established.

The statement noted that a significant number of today’s crème de la crème in Ghanaian PR practice were mentored by the late Mr Allotey-Pappoe, who was also once the President of the African Public Relations Association (APRA).

"Undoubtedly the wider Ghanaian communications industry has lost a beacon of excellence whose immense contributions would linger for a very long time," it said.

"That Ghana can boast of a buoyant and well respected public relations practice is testament to what Mr Allotey-Pappoe espoused as Manager, Teacher and Mentor," the statement added

It said the Governing Council of IPR Ghana and the entire membership of the Institute share in the grief of the Allotey-Pappoe family and pray that the Lord would strengthen them especially Mrs Cynthia Allotey- Pappoe and the children.

It said in the interim IPR Ghana would open a Book of Condolence in memory of the late Mr Allotey-Pappoe from Tuesday, November 5, at its Secretariat, opposite Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Ridge, Accra.

