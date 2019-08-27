news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA

Tamale, Aug. 27, GNA – Madam Esther Akua Emoako, Board Chairperson of the Northern Sector Action on Awareness Center (NORSAAC), has urged stakeholders to involve young people when making decisions concerning them.

She said it was vital that young people were adequately consulted and meaningfully engaged in the execution of initiatives meant for them.

Madam Emoako-was speaking at a five day Northern Ghana Conference for Young People in Northern Ghana (NORGHA, 2019), organised by NORSAAC in Tamale.

The conference, was jointly funded by the UNFPA, OXFAM, UNICEF, RAINS and the Ghana Alliance for Young People.

It had as its theme: “Leave no one behind. The voices of young people in the implementation of National Guidelines on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE)”.

The conference brought together young people from various locations from the region to enable them develop their own abstracts, especially around policies and practices that relate to them.

Madam Emoako said engaging young people adequately for their inputs on initiatives would make them partners in decision-making and not solely beneficiaries.

Mr Niyi Ojuolape, the UNFPA Resident Representative expressed worry about the current situation of young people in making decisions about them and said they become disadvantaged when left behind in issues related to national development.

He stressed the need to involve them in all aspects of policy formulation and implementation in national development.

Madam Abiba Iddi, a Public Health Nurse, who addressed the meeting encouraged young people to lead chaste life and abstain from all forms of vices that were associated with adolescent lifestyle.

