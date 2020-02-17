news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, has encouraged the staff of the Ministry and the Information Services Department (ISD) to upgrade their knowledge and skills to impact their institutions towards accelerated nation building.



He said they should not solely rely on their institutions to the build their capacities but rather help in bringing the needed change they wanted to see there.





“Nobody will come from outside to transform the Ministry and the Department if the staff are not willing to help do that,” he stated.

“Not even the Management can do that alone, without the output of staff”.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah gave the admonition at a Staff Durbar and Awards Ceremony, organised by the Ministry, in Accra.

The event saw Mr: Elikem Kofigah emerging the Overall Best Worker of the Ministry; while Madam Josephine Brown, a Secretary of the ISD, emerged the Overall Best Worker for the Department.





They were rewarded with an HP probook 15" laptop each.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged the staff to be positive in their outlook and not be impeded by the challenges they perceived.

They should also be selfless, empathetic and team players.

“Whenever a colleague is going through some challenges in life, it should dawn on us to offer a helping hand because there is strength in numbers,” he stated.





He commended them for their support and sacrifices to Management over the past year and urged them to do more.

A total of six staff won various awards for their outstanding performances and contributions last year.

The first runners-up, Mr. Mawuli Segbefia from the Ministry and Madam Phyllis Nunoo from the ISD won a 40" Sumsung television each; with the second runners, up Madam Gifty Ofosu-Fiator and Joseph Oninku from the Ministry and ISD, respectively, winning a Nasco Meduim-sized fridge each.

The staff were full of praises for the Minister for organising the first ever awards event for the Ministry, and pledged their readiness to give of their best.

GNA