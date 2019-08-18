news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Aug. 18, GNA – Mr Charles Ofori Antipem, a 26-year old Entrepreneur and an Inventor of Science test set for deprived Basic and Senior High Schools, has been adjudged the 2019 “MTN Hero of Change”.

He was recognised for creating Science sets also called “Mobile Laboratory” containing conductors, capacitors and cells for students in schools without science laboratories to learn with.

The rewards, he received, include a cheque of GH¢100,000.00, a plaque and citation.

Other awardees were Ms Louisa Enyonam Ansah, a teacher with disability (without arms), who dedicates herself to teaching and catering for children in school.

Ms Ansah expressed her gratitude to MTN for recognising her contribution to the welfare of humanity.

“Today, you are seeing me here not because of my disability but because of my capability. Disability is not inability,” she said.

She called on government to implement policies and laws that would empower and protect persons with disabilities so that they would feel they belonged to the country.

Under the Health Category, Dr Benjamin Akinkang, a surgeon who together with other officers, had performed surgery of different health disorders for almost 400 poor and needy people in Sandema and beyond without a charge emerged the winner.

Madam Diana Adjei, a hair stylist, who had trained thousands of needy people who couldn’t further their education after completing Junior High Schools, in vocational and technical skills such as hair styling, mechanical engineering, tiling, and dress making; was honoured under the economic empowerment category.

She expressed gratitude to God for making MTN recognize her contribution towards social-economic development.

“It is not just about reward but how you help to make a positive impact for future generation and what you would be recognised for,” she said.

Each of the three winners was given GH¢30,000.00, a plaque and citation.

MTN also honoured Afia Pokua, popularly known as “Vim Lady,” a journalist with Multimedia for her philanthropic gesture of helping to build basic school blocks for deprived communities.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, said MTN has defied all odds to make life meaningful for the citizenry, by appreciating those who contributed to it in their special ways.

He said the “Heroes of Change” was introduced in 2013 by MTN Ghana Foundation and five thousand entries had been made so far with five ultimate prize winners.

He expressed gratitude to the nominees and urged them to continue with their benevolent activities.

“It is our hope that through this project, we will all work to transform lives in communities,” he said.

GNA