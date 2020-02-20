news, story, article

By Hannah Awadzi/Victoria Asante, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - The Interfaith Alliance Place, a forum for faith based organisations that have come together to push for inclusion,, transparency and harmony in Ghana on Thursday called on the government to integrate their ‘I-SHAME Corruption’ model into basic school curriculum.

Interfaith Shaping Hearts and Attitudes and Mindset to end Corruption, acronym ‘I-SHAME Corruption’ is an anti-corruption initiative through which Integrity Clubs were formed in 20 basic schools spread across the country.

Mr Samuel Zan Akologo, Coordinator of the Interfaith Alliance Platform at a ceremony to launch a report that shares lessons learnt, two years into the implementation of the project, said the project framework noted a remarkable improvement in pupil’s knowledge and attitudes on issues of bribery and corruption

“This was measured from the interschool knowledge sharing activities, which took the form of debates, discussions, presentations and quizzes at the regional level,” he said.

He said a total of 3,856 direct beneficiaries and 32,000 indirect beneficiaries were reach through different mediums.

Mr Akologo who is also the Executive Secretary of Caritas Ghana, an NGO, said the project framework had proven to be an effective approach to a long-term fight against corruption in Ghana and noted that the impact can be assessed over a long-term.

He therefore suggested that a system be put in place to track all integrity club members in view of the fact that character formation and integrity building required a substantial period of time.

Mr Akologo said the I-SHAME Corruption in Ghana project made a significant contribution towards the elimination of corruption by investing in structures and systems.

It puts integrity building and morality at the heart of upbringing of basic school children in Ghana.

He urged the Interfaith Alliance Platform to explore core funding opportunities for the consolidation of gains and project expansion beyond the 20 basic schools.

Mr Wilson Raphael Arthur, Ashanti Regional Director for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) who launched the report, said the NCCE had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Interfaith Alliance to deepen the fight against corruption.

“We must all endeavor to shame corruption to make it unattractive to all,” saying, the project was targeting children to nurture in them a character of integrity, which naturally fought against corruption.

Member organisations for the Interfaith Platform are: Office of the National Chief Imam, Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Ahmadiyaa Muslim Mission, Ghana, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches.

The rest are Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Ghana (FOMWAG), Marshallan Relief and Development Services (MAREDES) and Caritas Ghana

