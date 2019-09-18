news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – The Governing Council of the Institute of Internal Auditors, (IIA) Ghana, has met with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana in an effort to strengthen the Internal Audit Department of the University.



The engagement was also to explore possibilities for the IIA to stock the University Library with relevant internal Audit books, literature and publications, as well as collaborate with the University to promote good governance and the appreciation of the internal Audit function in Ghana

The President of the Institute, Mr Daniel Kofi Quampah, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the engagement that, the new governing council was dedicated to the promotion and development of the practice of internal auditing in Ghana.

He said the Institute, which is a full-fledged member of the Global Internal Audit family, actively seeks to pursue collaboration and partnership with sister national institutes, in particular the African institutes.

Mr Quampah explained that the Institute has maintained very close links and collaboration with the Internal Audit Agency of Ghana - which is a statutory body created by the Government of Ghana, as part of its public governance improvement programme, to ensure the active and mandatory development and practice of internal audit as a key function in the Public Service of Ghana.

He said the new governing council, as part of its mandate, has identified key institutions, both governmental and non-government, to deepen working relationship with, to ensure that the public understand the work of Internal Auditors in fighting against corruption.

He said the Institute also seeks to improve competency and proficiency of members by providing hands-on training programmes and play the required advocacy role to ensure that the Internal Audit is positioned as an integral part of the corporate governance system.

The Institute of Internal Auditors also commended the VC, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu for his support and good corporate governance, which is evidenced by the strong internal Audit unit he had built at Legon.

The Vice Chancellor on his part reiterated his commitment to good corporate governance and commended the Institute of Internal Auditors for their commitment to Good Corporate Governance.

GNA