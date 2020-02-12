news, story, article

By Bright Ofori Asiamah / Evans Quayson GNA



Takoradi, Feb. 12, GNA - The registration for the National Identification Authority's (NIA) Ghana Card in Takoradi which started slowly is picking up with a significant number of people registering.



The near to one month exercise which begun on the 27th of January 2020 is expected to be completed on the 18th of February 2020.

A visit to some of the registration centers by the Ghana News Agency saw people in queues waiting for their turn to be registered.

At the Star of the Sea Cathedral registration center, around 10:35 am, there were quite a sizeable number of people waiting in queues to be registered.

Registrants complained about slow pace of the registration process although the situation was calm.

Some also requested for extension of the exercise to enable late registrants benefits from the process.

At the church of Pentecost premises at Esikafoambatem No. 2 at 11:15 am, the centre was calm with the registrants going through the process without any hiccups.

Mr. James Antwi a businessman complained about the long queue adding, "I came here around 4:30 am and am yet to register, it’s very frustrating indeed”.

Madam Agnes Tawiah a market woman was unhappy that registration officials left the centre before time attributing their early closure to network promblem.

At the Sekondi - Takoradi Sub Metropolis at the old Accra Station, at about 12:55 pm, it was business as usual as both old and young were in the queue waiting for their turn to be registered.

The place was very calm and peaceful despite people being in a queue for long hours.

Mr. Samuel Arthur a taxi driver said, he was at the center at about 5:31 am but was yet to be registered.

"I don't think I can work today", he added.

He blamed the officials for their low sense of urgency in discharging their duties.

Mr. Lan Kwame Tugbenu, the Metropolitan Director of the NCCE added that the Ghana Card comes with lots of benefits particularly in emergency situation.

He said in the event of an emergency once a person’s biodata is captured and has the Card readily available, it would help in traceability and quick response.

The NCCE Director therefore encouraged all Ghanaians to fully participate even after the mass registration by registering at the permanent centres to be created by the Authority.

GNA