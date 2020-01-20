news, story, article

By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA



New Nsutam (E/R), Jan 20, GNA – Ministers of God in the country have been urged to intensify the preaching of the gospel of salvation and preaching on only prosperity messages.

Prophet Dr. J. K. Amoh, Founder and Leader of the Hand for Christ Mission International (HCMI), expressed the sentiment in a sermon at the church’s Sunday Service at its headquarters at New Nsutam near Osino in the Eastern Region.

Prophet Dr. Amoh also the General Overseer of HCIM said, God would make everything concerning, marriages, financies, businesses and spiritual lives to flourish, if Christians continued to trust and focus on him.

He noted that: “Christ is coming soon” and that, winning more souls for Christ is the main business of every true Christian.

The General Overseer therefore, urged Christians to endeavour to display the qualities of obedience and humility in expectation of God’s unlimited blessings, saying; “with God all things are possible”.

Prophet Dr. Amoh urged “Men of God” to work diligently, assiduously and vigorously to prove to Ghanaians that they deserved to lead their respective congregations in their evangelistic duties.

During an altar call after the sermon, 15 people accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal Saviour, and committed their lives to serving Him.

