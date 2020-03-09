news, story, article

Tamale, March 09, GNA - The Empowerment for Life (E4L) Programme has called on government to create the needed ambiance by instituting affirmative action policies to promote and protect the interest of women.



It indicated that women were imbued with high economic potentials to effectively contribute to the process of national development and it is important that they were given with the needed support to showcase and practicalise these potentials.

It noted that although significant strides have been made in creating an ambient platform for women to advance their course, vital gaps still existed in the economic, social and political structures that inhabited women's progress, hence, the call for affirmative action.

E4L made the call in a statement issued and signed by Mr Fuseini Abdul Rahim, Technical Advisor, Advocacy and Gender for the E4L in Tamale, to mark the celebration of International Women’s Day, 2020, which was under the theme: “I am Generation Equality; Realizing Women’s Rights”.

The day, celebrated every year on March 8, marks an occasion for governments, organizations and individuals to review how far the quest for gender equality and development have been achieved, and to look forward to actions that need to take place to ensure the lives of women across the globe are improved.

E4L indicated that the contributions of women to community and national development was greatly hampered by socio-cultural, political and economic factors such as access, ownership and control over productive resources as well as low level of policy interventions that supports and builds the capacity of women and young girls.

The statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, indicated that Gender Based Violence in the form of forced marriages, domestic violence, rape, among others were still perpetrated against women and young girls.

These, the statement indicated, resulted in lowering their potentials to make meaningful contributions to the development of society.

The statement added that the theme for this year's celebration "clearly highlights the work of the E4L programme, which has over the years worked on building the capacity of critical mass of women and young girls to play more visible and active roles in promoting positive actions towards achieving gender equality"

The E4L, however, lauded the effort of government, civil society organizations and community based organizations in the journey for the attainment of gender equality.

It also called on all relevant players in the form of traditional and religious heads, women groups and various interest groups to identify significant pathways to better promote the rights of all women.

GNA