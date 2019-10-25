news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Big Ada (GAR), Oct. 25, GNA – Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, has urged Public Relations (PR) practitioners to champion the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda to let more Ghanaians buy into it.

“We must deliver new attitudes that are required to fulfil it. That’s why we have invited the IPR to serve on the Communication Strategy Committee of the Ghana Beyond Aid and we are looking forward to the output from your participation.”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said this on Friday at the 2019 National PR and Communications Summit and 26th Annual General Meeting of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana, at Big Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

The two-day meeting, on the theme; "Deriving Value from Values: Achieving the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda”, is being attended by more than 120 IPR members.

It would elect new National Executive Council Members to steer the affairs of the Institute for the next two years.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said for the vision of the Ghana Beyond Aid to be achieved, Ghana must build on its priorities, raise domestic revenues to meet those priorities, improve on effective delivery of public services in fulfilment of those priorities, and significantly improve approach to targeting and using optimal debt and grant resources.

He said the Government was clear in its mind that Ghana required a strong call to action to tap into the prospects of the 21st century, stating that “this vision is a medium to long term vision, which can only be achieved on the foundation of a national buy in”.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said to succeed the Ghana Beyond Aid required a major change in attitude among Ghanaians.

He said various stakeholders such as the Government, civil society, academia, industry and professionals like the PRs, had their part to play in the agenda.

“For PR practitioners, we have a major role which is not only playing our part but ensuring that the agenda succeeds,” he stated.

Commenting on the values in relation to the theme, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said for values of communal responsibility, the entire community was responsible, whereas for value of truth, PRs must tell the true story and project Ghana in a good light.

Touching on the election of Executive members, he advised the IPR to remember to elect people who could grow the profession.

Mrs Elaine Sam, the President, IPR, Ghana, said the theme was a reminder to all members to be mindful of current national trends and also prepare to fit into the national discourse, especially for those in Government service, who would need to step up their game in order to meet corporate Ghana’s key objectives.

“I must say that the past five years have been very challenging, but with the grace of God, excellent teamwork from Executive Committee, Council Members, our charitable sponsors and your good selves, my team persevered.”

Mr Charles Adjei Tetteh, the Executive Secretary, IPR, Ghana, called on all PR practitioners to prove their professions’ worth as value enhancers.

He said the meeting would afford them the opportunity to discuss their strengths and weaknesses as a way of bettering themselves, so as to serve society better.

The meeting admitted new members of IPR, Ghana.

GNA