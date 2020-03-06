news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, March 06, GNA – The people of Cape Coast and its environs were treated to some beautiful cultural displays at the 63rd Independence anniversary parade held at the Jubilee Park in Cape Coast.

It was performed by students of the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind and the Centre for National Culture (CNC) cultural troupe.

In attendance were the Police and Prisons’ Brass Band, which thrilled the crowned with some patriotic songs and choral music with admiration.

In all, five contingents from the security services comprising of the Ghana Police, Ghana National Fire, Immigration and Prison Services as well as cadet corps from six schools took part in the parade.

About 1,200 students and pupils from selected primary, Junior and Senior High schools, members from the various political parties, youth and religious organisations and market women also participated in the march past.

The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan took the national salute and jointly inspected the parade with the Regional Director of Education, after Christian, Muslim and traditional prayers had been said.

Mr Duncan, who read the President's speech said there were solid reasons to celebrate and rejoice as significant progress had been made since independence.

He paid homage to all who in diverse ways fought for the independence and freedom of the country.

Awards and certificates were presented to schools and groups that excelled in the parade with the University Practice Basic School taking the first position in the primary category, Catholic Jubilee Boys School and Bessakrom MA School came second and third respectively.

In the Junior High School category, Pedu MA S School “B” was adjudged the best, with the Pedu MA School “A” taking the second position while St. Monica’s took the third position.

Efutu SHS, Academy of Christ the King SHS and Adisadel College were first, second and third respectively in the SHS category.

Oguaa Secondary Technical emerged winners in the cadet category followed by Samo SHS and University Practice SHS in second and third positions respectively.

GNA