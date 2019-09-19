news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, Sept. 19, GNA – The National Peace Council (NPC) on Thursday called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) and all stakeholders to inculcate in the younger generations values of peace in their upbringing and development.

As the world celebrates the 2019 International Peace Day, the NPC said this generation would become peace makers if they understand the principles and recognise peace as the pre-requisite tool required to push the nation forward in development.

The United Nations (UN) has set aside September 21 as the International Peace Day and it is observed globally to call on countries and governments to appreciate the importance of peace.

Speaking at a seminar to mark the regional celebration of the Day held in Sunyani, Mr Suallah Abdallah Quandah, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Executive Secretary of the NPC, said the youth are victims of war and conflicts, hence the need to teach them to understand the concept peace.

“If the younger generation understand the ideals of peace, they would not allow themselves to be used as tools to foment trouble as they grow”, he said.

The seminar was organised by the NPC and aimed at sensitizing over 100 students drawn from 10 SHS in the three regions on the importance of peace and the need for them to contribute towards consolidating national peace and social cohesion.

Mr Quandah said the youth were not only perpetrators, but victims of violence as well, and underscored the need to bring them up to appreciate the relevance of peace so that they would grow to become responsible adults.

He said as the Election 2020 drew nearer, the message of peace must be re-emphasised to overcome potentials that had tendencies to trigger violence.

Mrs Fati Bamba, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), advised the students to avoid copying foreign cultures.

She urged them to acknowledge and appreciate their nationality as Ghanaians, be discipline, and respect authority and the elderly in society.

Reverend Martin Amankwaah, an Anglican Priest, and a lecturer at the Sunyani Technical University, called on Ghanaians to be tolerant and understand each other to preserve and consolidate the prevailing peace in the country.

