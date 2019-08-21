news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Aug 21, GNA - Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at Menusu in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region have intercepted a Nissan Navara pickup vehicle with suspected fake documents and registration number.

Mr Felix Klu-Adjei, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer, GIS, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the vehicle with registration number GE 4692-18 entered the jurisdiction of Ghana through an unapproved route at about 0130 hours on August 8, this year.

He said the driver, Komlan Mawufemo Komi failed to provide valid details of the vehicle upon interrogation, leading to its detention.

Mr Klu-Adjei said the suspect, who was visibly shaken and panicky failed to provide the ownership of the vehicle but tried to influence the officers with money, which they declined.

The PRO said the Suspect was assisting GIS officials and Ghana Revenue Authority Customs Division in investigation.

Assistant Commissioner, Mr Senyo Tawiah Ameyibor, Volta Regional Sector Commander, Ghana Revenue Authority, Customs Division, said the case had been opened for investigations, while the vehicle impounded and detained with receipts number 127361.

He said the possible punishment, when found liable, would be the payment of duty on the vehicle and 25 per cent of that duty as penalty.

Mr Ameyibor said seizure and public auction would be the final decision in such matters should the suspect failed to settle the duties and other penalties.

GNA