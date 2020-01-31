news, story, article

By Samuel Ackon, GNA



Assin Fosu (C/R), Jan. 31, GNA - Mr. Henry Kudiabor, the Assin Central District Manager of the Forestry Commission has dismissed claims that offenders who cut down trees illegally amidst other misconducts were left off the hook.

Debunking rumors circulating that the indiscriminate cutting of trees in the Area was as a result of the Commission’s failure to punish offenders, Mr. Kudiabor said the statements were untrue.

He said some of the culprits recently arrested were sent to Assin Nyamkomasi Circuit Court where four illegal chainsaw operators were sentenced to a fine of GHC3197.00 each or in default six months imprisonment, while some of the cases were pending at the Assin Fosu Circuit Court.

Mr Kudiabor said the Commission was pursuing a higher sentence to serve as deterrent to those who engaged in that nefarious activities to destroy the environment.

On sensitization, he stated that the Commission’s forest managers periodically meet communities in the Municipality and educate them on planting more trees to project lives and save the environment for posterity.

GNA