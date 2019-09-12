news, story, article

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA



Tamale (N/R), Sep. 12, GNA – The Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) has organised a day’s orientation programme to build the capacities of aspiring and incumbent Assembly Women in the Savannah and Northern regions.

The orientation was to increase their participation in the forthcoming local government elections.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC), the National Association of Local Authorities (NALAG) and the Electoral Commission (EC).

The national sensitisation programme was aimed at getting more women elected as Assembly and Unit Committee members, and to empower them to see themselves as capable group who could contribute positively to the development of the country by actively getting involved in the decision-making process.

The Northern Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Mr Lucas Yiereh, took them through the electoral process and advised them on the calibre of persons to choose as their agents during polls.

He further educated them on the processes involved in filling of applications, dates for submission and cautioned them against late submission of their forms.

Mr Frederick Agyarko Oduro, the Dean of Studies and Researcher at the ILGS, said the representation of women at the Assembly level has consistently been poor over the years in spite of the fact that they formed 51% of the county's population.

This, he indicated was as a result of inadequate capacity building for the women and public education to garner support to promote women's participation, adding that, resources at the disposal of women candidates undermined their ability to match their male counterparts at elections.

He said studies had proven that women, were comparatively, good managers of resources, which puts them in the position better to manage national resources.

Mr Oduro urged members of the public, especially women to adequately support the course of increasing women's representation at elections in the country.

Hajia Mariam Iddrisu, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for Sagnerigu, who represented NALAG, said there was the need for women to be proactive and leave legacies for younger ones to emulate to make them appreciate their value and encourage other women to get involve in seeking political leadership in future.

She further encouraged incumbent Assembly Women to be dynamic and explore their abilities beyond the kitchen and childbirth, by engaging Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other relevant stakeholders to support them realise their ambitions.

GNA