Adomfe (Ash) Oct 19, GNA – A high-powered delegation has been dispatched by Mr James Oppong- Buanuh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to console the family of Kofi Ampomah died through alleged police brutalities, last Tuesday at Adomfe in the Asante Kim South District of Ashanti.



The delegation led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Ajem Agyemang, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander called on the family and after consoling them urged them to exercise restraint and patience as the administration already saddened by the unfortunate incident launched investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

ACP Agyemang assured that the police would after the investigations and take the appropriate steps to make sure that justice was served.

He called on the public not to lose confidence in the police due to the incident, but to continue to support the law enforcers to provide security to the people.

Mr Kofi Appiah, family spokesperson, said their relative was a peace- loving, law-abiding and not a bad person, as was alleged.

He said they were waiting patiently for the police to come out with their findings after the investigations and were hopeful that anything leading to miscarriage of justice, would be avoided for peace.

Earlier in a courtesy call on Nana Adomfe Agyei, Chief of the community, the Deputy Regional commander commended the Chief for employing his leadership skills to calm the youth who got incensed over what happened.

Present at the meeting were; Mr Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Mr Kwaku Asante Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

