By Isaac Asirifi, GNA



Okyereko (C/R), Aug. 7, GNA - Mr James Oppong Boanuh, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), has commissioned a new Police Station at Okyereko in the Gomoa East Municipality of the Central Region with a call on residents to refrain from acts of impunity and accept to live within the ambit of the law.

The community funded project is the third to be presented to the Police in the country this year with the first two at Tema in the Tema Munucipality and also Agogo in the Asante Akyem North District.

The Okyereko project was done through contributions of the chief, elders and community members with support from the Assembly to promote quality security services to help fight crime in the community.

It comes with an in-charge’s office, a Criminal Investigation Department, charge office with cells and water closet, water closet for staff, television sets, telephone, furniture and emergency wards among others.

The IGP said the strong presence of the Police in the Community would help reduce crime and road accidents to ensure peace and socio-economic development and called for strong community partnership with the police for effective policing.

He described as “disturbing” the vandalisation of police stations and the indiscipline on the part of some aggrieved people who take the laws into their own hands and warned that the police will deal ruthlessly with such people when caught.

He urged the public to refrain from acts that prevent the Police from performing its duties and urged his men to ensure that miscreants were driven out from the community.

The Police, he warned, was ready to fight crime and it will undertake that constitutional mandate with iron hands, adding that he will sacrifice everything within his power to support his men to deliver quality policing to make the country safe.

He commended the chief and the community members for the laudable initiative and appealed to the community to assist the police with information to help combat crime saying" the police can be proactive when the citizens are able to give appropriate information".

Mr Boanuh urged the officers to maintain the project to, prolong its lifespan and also prove that the Police was capable of keeping buildings well.

COP Paul Manly Awuni, the Central Regional Police Commander, called on the youth in the community to show commitment to support the Police to achieve its core mandate to protect the lives and property of Okyereko and its environs.

Nana Buabeng Tawiah XVI, chief of Okyereko, appealed to government to provide logistics to the police to ensure effective work and gave the assurance that the community would volunteer to support the Police to fight crime in the area.

