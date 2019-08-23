news, story, article

By Emelia Addae, GNA



Akim Oda (E/R), Aug. 23, GNA – The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, has advised personnel of the Ghana Police Service to remain focused, vigilant and professional at all times to prevent any mishap.

He called on them to go for regular medical check-ups for early detection of health complications to receive the right treatment.

The IGP gave the advice when visited the Akim Oda Divisional Police Command following the death of Lance Corporal Alhassan Asare of the Command to commiserate with the personnel and the family.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Fleance Adeka, the Akim Oda Divisional Police Commander, said on August 19, 2019 L/Cpl Asare was assigned to a night duty at Akim Swedru Dukes Petroleum Filling Station.

He said the next morning, August 20, at about 0540 hours, the Division had a call that L/Col Asare had been found dead with gunshot wounds on the head while sitting in a plastic chair.

ACP Adeka said the police rushed to the scene and found three empty shells on the ground.

He said the body of the deceased had since been sent to the Police Hospital for autopsy while investigation continue.

