Accra, Feb. 4, GNA – The Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Tuesday, cautioned the public to reject statements, purportedly authored by him, which has been published both locally and internationally by ‘certain unscrupulous persons’.



“We wish to advise members of the public that the former President has issued no statement on the Airbus bribery scandal,” a statement issued by his Office, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra said.

“The former President has also not commented on the recent distribution of ambulances to constituencies; neither has he issued a statement on the Malawian election dispute ruling.

“Perpetrators of these falsehoods are warned to desist from such acts”.

It urged members of the public who were unsure of any statement purported to emanate from the former President’s office to verify such publications on his official Facebook page – https://web.facebook.com/President.J.J.Rawlings - as all official statements were posted there.

