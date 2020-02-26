news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Akyempim (W/R), Feb 26, GNA - AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mines won several awards in 2019 for their impressive operational and sustainable performance.

Within the AngloGold Ashanti Group, Iduapriem was adjudged the best Mines in operational excellence.

At the Ghana club 100 awards, under the auspices of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Iduapriem Mines retained its position as the 11th best company in Ghana.

Again, at the Ghana Mining Industry awards, Ms Shirley Oteng-Seifah, Manager in charge of Tailings Operation made the company proud by picking the first runner-up in the best female Mining professional category.

Mr Stephen Asante Yamoah, Acting Managing Director, who said this at the Mine's 18th annual non-denominational thanksgiving service at Akyempim, added that, the company won the best female mining professional award for two consecutive times.

It was on the theme “Blessed the lord, o my soul, and forget not all his benefits”

He further indicated that “our local mining contractor, Maxmass for the third time came in as the best performer in contract mining”.

Mr Yamoah expressed the firm’s appreciation to all those who played a pivotal role in achieving the successes that impacted positively on their business and spurred them towards the path of growth and excellence.

Aside these remarkable achievements, the Acting Managing Director,observed that “2019 was a challenging year in the life of the Mines, especially during the last quarter following the shutdown of our Sag Mill 2 but God helped us to achieve another record breaking production of approximately 275k oz in a safe and responsible manner” he noted.

During the year under review, he said they undertook several initiatives in their host communities in collaboration with their stakeholders.

In the area of education, the company was constructing a six-unit classroom block for University of Mines (UMaT) and Awudua Methodist Basic schools, stressing that an eight-bedroom semi-detached ultra-modern apartment would soon be commissioned for teachers of Abompuniso Basic School, he said.

As part of efforts to guarantee the youth in their host communities, a sustainable future through education, Mr Yamoah said the Mines instituted the Iduapriem Community Scholarship Scheme in 2011 to assist needy, but brilliant students from their operational areas to further their education at tertiary annually.

According to him, 40 students would this year benefit from the programme by having their fees and accommodation paid till they complete their courses.

On agriculture, Mr Yamoah stated that in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture they have expanded their vegetable cooperative and piggery projects and currently cultivating a 20 acre rice field as well as a 14-acre aquaculture project at Teberebie to boost the local economy and support the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs and Rearing for Food and Jobs programme.

He explained that the Mines introduced several innovative interventions to economically empower residents in their host communities and to boost their capacity to participate in the Mines value chain, adding that a capacity building workshop was recently organised for sixty host community businesses.

GNA