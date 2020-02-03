news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Akyempim (W/R), February 03, GNA - AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has taken steps to increase its current host community business participation in the Mine’s supply process from 5 percent to 20 percent within two years.

A total of 164 community entrepreneurs have so far been mobilized and grouped into three so as to deepen their capacities in various fields they find themselves to help AAI Mine achieve this success.

The first capacity building session targeted Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) who needs business registration and basic entrepreneurial skills, the next meeting would be for SMEs who required training in business proposal writing/tendering, contract management, networking, lobbying and negotiations, health, safety and environmental risk assessment.

The third session would focus on SMEs who want to broaden their knowledge in business planning, financial management and cash flow, marketing, budgeting and taxation.

Mr Stephen Adjei, Senior Manager, sustainability- AAI Mine said this at the opening of the training workshop for their host communities at Akyempim in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

He said the programme seeks to identify and establish local business and business opportunities, Strengthen capacities of businesses to enhance viability, create job opportunities to boost the local economy, improve their wellbeing and also foster a rapport between the host communities.

He explained that the socio-economic challenges most prevalent in their host communities, include unemployment, low economic growth, inadequate infrastructure and lack of access to services, including healthcare and education.

Mr Adjei indicated that by framing their approach to social contribution, they are guided by a set of management standards that outlined the philosophy, scope and application of their community development initiatives with focus on areas including: enterprise development, infrastructure development; public health initiatives, education, skills development and gender equality.

“By taking keen interest in the needs and challenges of the society, the company creates opportunities where communities can benefit both economically and socially”, he noted.

He said management of AAI Mine was convinced that the workshop, which formed part of their Local Content Initiatives, would assist in driving the economic development that generate sustainable growth of the communities, including those directly impacted by their operational footprint during and after Mine closure.

Mr Bernard Adjei Poku, the Manager for Community Empowerment Associate, a consultancy firm that is undertaking the project appealed to the beneficiaries to take full advantage of the training and make the best out of it.

