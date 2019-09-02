news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Sept 2, GNA - Lawyer Alfred Kwame Agbesi,a former Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to ensure that owners of the collapsed Ideal Finance Limited pay their depositors.

Lawyer Agbesi told the Ghana News Agency that it was worrying that Dr Nii Kotei Dzani, owner of the company, has refused to refund the depositors’ monies, one of whom is his client.

He noted that President Akufo-Addo must step in to ensure that the name of the Council of State which advices him was not dragged into the mud as the refusal of Dr Dzani, who is the Greater Accra Regional representative on the Council, to pay the depositors was disturbing.

According to him, his client, Madam Judith Sanakey issued a writ of summons against Ideal Finance on November 26, 2018 for them to refund to her the GHc78,350.00 investment she made with them.

The statement of claim indicated that Madam Sanakey invested the money for 182 days in Ideal Finance’s investment project indicating however that the company unilaterally changed the days to 91 with a 24.50 per cent interest.

It further added that at the maturity of her investment, she paid several visits to the company to demand her principal money and interest after receiving an invitation from them to come for her money but to no avail.

Lawyer Agbesi said the Tema High Court presided over by Mr Justice Emmanuel Ankamah entered judgment against Ideal Finance to pay his client GHs 94,360.25 made up of the principal money, interest and a cost.

According to him, since Ideal Finance was no longer in operations, Zenith Bank which was one of four banks holding some of ths accounts for Idea were ordered by the court to pay the judgment debt adding however that the bank informed the court of a Lien put over the account by Dr Dzani making it impossible for them to honour the court order.

He said, “as a member of the Council of State why should you behave like that, collect depositors’ monies, put them in other accounts and put a lien on it making profit from it at the same time taking salaries from the tax payer while punishing the innocent citizens”.

Lawyer Agbesi stressed that “I want the public to know that some of the finance companies that have collapsed are due to people like Dr Dzani’s behaviour who is holding millions of cedis in Zenith but has refused to pay a heavily pregnant woman her GHs94,000”.

