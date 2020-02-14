news, story, article

By Regina Atule, GNA

Damongo, Feb. 14, GNA – The Adenta Frafraha branch of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), in Accra, has presented essential medical supplies and equipment to the West Gonja Catholic Hospital at Damongo in the Savannah Region.

The gift would add up to improve healthcare and ensure that residents in the area, especially children have access to quality health care.

The gift included an incubator, a phototherapy unit, 582 boxes of assorted diapers for children, 328 boxes of surgical examination gloves, 861 boxes of syringes needles, 200 boxes of nasal protective materials and quantity of assorted consumables which are expected to improve on operations at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Hospital.

The donation was part of the Church’s social responsibility exercise under its charity project “The Moses Project”, which is supported by Sheppard Wing, a non-governmental organisation, to prevent and reduce infant mortalities in the country.

Reverend Prophet Christopher Yaw Annor, Leader of the Church, who presented the medical supplies and the equipment to authorities of the West Gonja Catholic Hospital, at Damongo, was hopeful that they would help to save lives.

Prophet Annor recounted his days at Damongo when he was young, saying, "I am back here today to give back to the land that gave me so much. When I look back, I always want to appreciate this land and thank God today, I am here to make other people happy especially the children".

Rev. Mrs Felicia Annor, who accompanied her husband to present the items, said the Church was motivated to undertake the project to promote holistic development of the area.

Reverend Father Lazarus Annyereh, the Damongo Diocesan Development Coordinator and Acting Hospital Administrator, thanked the ICGC (Holy Ghost Temple) for the donation saying “This is a very profound way of expressing ecumenism.”

He noted that the Church, no matter the denomination, did not discriminate in service to humanity, adding that the gesture would go a long way to build unity amongst churches.

Dr Vitalis Saadaare, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, said the facility recorded a number of neonatal deaths, adding that the donation was timely because it would help resolve the logistical and technical challenges confronting the operations of the Hospital’s NICU, and gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use to prevent infant mortalities at the Hospital.

